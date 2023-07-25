33-year-old star headlines RAW in a singles match for the first time ever 6 years after signing with WWE; loses to Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was victorious on RAW and stood tall in a solid main event. While he essentially made his SummerSlam clash official, he was itching for a match - something that was fulfilled by Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

As you may know by now, McIntyre has been feuding with Gunther of Imperium and targeting a SummerSlam clash for the Intercontinental Title. While he seemed ready to have the match on RAW in Tampa, Gunther told him that he would have to wait until SummerSlam.

Given that Ludwig Kaiser was in gear, Drew McIntyre challenged him, and the match was made official. It was the last match on RAW, technically making it the main event even though it didn't close out the show. Drew McIntyre picked up the win, as you may have expected.

What might surprise you is that this was Kaiser's first RAW main event in six years since he signed with WWE in 2017. Not only this, but it was only his second-ever singles match on RAW.

He has a few singles matches under his belt on SmackDown, having lost to Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and Butch. He technically even has a win over Nakamura.

After the match, Gunther tried launching an assault on McIntyre, only to be taken out and powerbombed through the table.

What did you think of Kaiser's first-ever RAW main event? Let us know in the comments below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here