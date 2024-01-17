33-year-old star reaches major WWE landmark; shares heartfelt message

A WWE star recently sent a heartfelt message on social media after reaching an impressive landmark. The name in question is Samantha Irvin.

The RAW ring announcer has become an integral part of the show. Thanks to her unique way of announcing different names, the 33-year-old has received praise from superstars and fans alike. She completed two years on the main roster.

Samantha Irvin recently took to Twitter to send out a heartfelt message. The ring announcer addressed the completion of two years since her call-up for SmackDown. She thanked God, the company, and the fans:

"This week marked 2 years since I got the call up to #Smackdown . It’s almost unfair the amount of incredible memories I’ve collected in this short time. But I gladly accept & thank God every day 😭🙏🏽 Endless gratitude to @WWE & the #WWEUniverse!" wrote Samantha.

Samantha Irvin opens up on her segment with WWE Superstars Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio

On an episode of RAW before Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul demanded Samantha Irvin to announce him as the 'New United States Champion,' as he was confident about his championship match against Rey Mysterio at the premium live event.

The Maverick was accompanied by Dominik Mysterio in the ring.

In a video posted on WWE's official social media handles, Irvin shared her take on the incident and admitted that getting inside the ring was a mistake. She further brought out the fact that her fiancé, Ricochet, came out in time to make the save:

"Honestly, once Logan started talking to me, it was all a blur, but I've been watching wrestling long enough to know I shouldn't have gotten in the ring. So that's on me. I don't really know why Logan likes to push my buttons; this is the first time that I've seen him since SummerSlam, so I thought it was kind of inevitable that he'd say something to me. He may be a WWE Superstar, but as of right now, Logan Paul is not a legend, and he's not a champion. So, he can't get me to do an unwarranted announcement; that's just ridiculous. And I'm just glad that Ricochet came out in the nick of time," she said.

At the premium live event, however, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win his first title in the company, and the ring announcer had to announce him as the new United States Champion.

