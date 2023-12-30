33-year-old star says WWE did not want him: "I'm not the guy that is going to keep going back to my ex-girlfriend" (Exclusive)

WWE has let go of several talents in recent years, and during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, spoke in detail about his stints in the company.

AJ Francis was released for the second time recently in September, and as things stand, he is making his presence felt in the wrestling world outside of WWE in a huge way.

Top Dolla's best career moments happened with the Hit Row stable, and during an insightful chat with Riju Dasgupta, the star admitted he appreciated his time in the company and the relationships he formed behind the scenes.

However, Francis bluntly claimed that the WWE, currently under Triple H's creative direction, didn't want him on their roster, which he felt was evident from their decision to release him twice.

AJ isn't planning on dwelling on the past and is confident he will prove all his naysayers wrong as he prepares for a new chapter in his wrestling career.

Here's what the former NXT star had to say:

"It is one of those things like, sometimes you fly too close to the sun and like, did I enjoy my time in the WWE? Yeah. Did I appreciate all the friends and relationships I built while I was there? Yeah. But, like, they didn't want me, you know what I'm saying? They proved it twice! So it's like, I'm not the kind of guy that is going to keep going back to my ex-girlfriend, telling her how much I miss her. If you don't need me, that's cool, bruh; I hope it works out for you because I'm going to be alright." [01:33 - 02:08]

WWE has always been my passion: AJ Francis

Most athletes with non-wrestling backgrounds who get signed by companies are often accused of not being passionate about the art form. AJ Francis, a former NFL player, began wrestling after wrapping up his football career and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020.

While professional wrestling has been an attractive alternative for many personalities from other walks of life, AJ Francis stressed that he has always been a fan and wished to enter the wrestling industry for a very long time.

Top Dolla cited multiple past interviews where he's been open about his love for all things related to the squared circle.

The 33-year-old recalled that he'd been eyeing a potential job in pro wrestling for a very long time and appreciated every second he got to be in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Yeah, WWE has always been my passion. When I was in the NFL, I wanted be in WWE. Now, that sounds ridiculous to a lot of people, but it's the truth. There are more than enough interviews, go and look up Omar Kelly's interview of me when I'm on the Miami Dolphins in 2013, saying the exact same thing, right? This is seven years before I signed with WWE. Go look up a Glenn Clark interview of me saying the exact same thing in 2011 at the University of Maryland. It has always been a passion of mine; it was always something I wanted to do." [00:55 - 01:32]

Top Dolla recently entered free agency and surprised fans by appearing at an indie wrestling show and attacking a former AEW star. Dolla is clearly a man on a mission and, as you can check out right here, has already been booked for a big match.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.