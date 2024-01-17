33-year veteran convinced WWE could give AEW 'a giant middle finger' with blockbuster CM Punk WrestleMania feud

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks a potential WrestleMania clash could send a massive statement to AEW.

In recent years, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, once prominent figures in AEW, have returned to WWE. Since their comebacks, they have become key players within the company, making a significant impact.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray suggested that a potential WrestleMania clash between the two could be a 'giant middle finger' to AEW.

According to the 33-year veteran, this potential scenario could serve as a subtle response, highlighting to AEW that the top stars they either released or let go were now headlining the most significant event of the year in WWE.

"One of the first things that comes to mind about Cody vs Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship is a giant middle finger to AEW. Do I think that's going to be on purpose? Well, maybe. Here's your two biggest stars that you let leave, or they left, or whatever the reason they were there but I'm over here now and those guys would main event night one." [ H/T Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk called out Cody Rhodes for next week's WWE RAW

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are among the favorites to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

After Rhodes mentioned Punk during a promo this week, The Best in the World took to Instagram and issued a message to Rhodes, suggesting a face-to-face meeting on the upcoming episode of RAW in New Orleans next week.

"I think it's time you asked me what I want to talk about @americannightmarecody. Face to face. Cards on the table next week in New Orleans. Live on @raw," Punk wrote.

Check Punk's post below:

It will be intriguing to witness their exchange, particularly as this marks their first in-ring interaction since CM Punk's return to WWE.

What did you make of Bully Ray's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

