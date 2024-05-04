34-year-old star may sign with WWE, says veteran, after recent AEW departure

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree has claimed that Ethan Page could join WWE after the latter departed from AEW.

The 34-year-old star signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2021. Although he had several shots at multiple championships over the past three years, Page failed to win any gold in AEW. Reports recently suggested the Canadian star had left the promotion. Page last wrestled in AEW in December 2023. Meanwhile, he continued to compete in ROH until February.

Dupree addressed the former AEW star's future on his Cafe de Rene podcast, claiming he could sign with the Stamford-based company:

"Maybe WWE will hire him. Personally, I think he's a j*rk off, and I'll say that to his face. 'Ethan, you're a j*rk off. F**k you!''' said the former WWE Superstar. [16:30 - 16:40]

Can Ethan Page follow in Jade Cargill's footsteps and join WWE?

Over the past few months, several former AEW stars signed with the Stamford-based company, including Jade Cargill. The Storm has quickly risen to the top since her debut on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Cargill has formed an alliance with Bianca Belair on the blue brand. The two powerhouses will now challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash France this weekend.

WWE personality Sam Roberts has claimed the former AEW TBS Champion will capture her first title in the Stamford-based company tonight in Lyon.

"I think that it would probably be good for all parties to have Bianca and Jade win. Eventually, we'll get to the match [Belair vs. Cargill], but I think Backlash in France would be a good time to switch that title," he said on his Notsam Wrestling podcast.

With Cargill having much success in the Stamford-based company, it would be interesting to see if Ethan Page will walk in her footsteps and join the promotion following his departure from AEW.

