34-year-old star says Rhea Ripley "knows what she's missing" after tagging her in new photo

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley knows what she's missing, as per backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley's comment on her latest Instagram post.

The Eradicator recently flirted with WWE announcer Samantha Irvin at a live event. She later told Cathy Kelley that Irvin is her new girlfriend now. Fans had a field day over Kelley's amusing posts urging Ripley to come back to her.

Cathy Kelley went on to post a bunch of holiday pictures from Italy on her Instagram handle and tagged Rhea Ripley in it. A fan pointed out that The Nightmare 'liked' the post, and Kelley responded by stating that she knows what she's missing.

Check out the post as well as the screengrab of Kelley's response:

Cathy Kelley's response to the fan

Money in The Bank 2023 was a mixed bag for Rhea Ripley

At WWE Money in The Bank 2023, Ripley accompanied Dominik Mysterio in his singles match with Cody Rhodes. At one point during the contest, Mami interfered in an attempt to help Dominik put Rhodes down.

In the end, though, it was The American Nightmare who came out victorious. Later in the night, Seth Rollins succeeded in retaining his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

Thankfully, Damian Priest saved the day for The Judgment Day by winning the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match. Ripley was quite elated over Priest's massive victory.

Despite being the Women's World Champion, Ripley didn't had a spot on the Money in The Bank card. She has been champion since she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley will be in action on the upcoming episode of RAW. She will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Natalya. It remains to be seen how things will pan out on this week's RAW.

What do you think of Cathy Kelley's amusing jibe at Ripley? Sound off in the comments below!

