34-year-old superstar set to return to SmackDown tonight ahead of WWE Backlash

A superstar is set to return to SmackDown tonight following the WWE Draft.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is the final show before WWE Backlash tomorrow night in Puerto Rico. It will be the first premium live event following WrestleMania 39 and will be headlined by Bad Bunny versus Damian Priest in a Street Fight. Bianca Belair will be defending the RAW Women's Championship against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY at the premium live event. She has held the title since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Belair was selected by SmackDown during this year's draft, and SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was picked by RAW. The new rosters are set to go into effect on Monday, May 8th. The company's official Twitter account announced that Bianca Belair will be making an appearance during tonight's episode of SmackDown at Coliseo de Puerto Rico ahead of her title defense against IYO SKY tomorrow night at Backlash.

"BREAKING: #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE will appear on #SmackDown TONIGHT, live from Puerto Rico!" 📺 8/7c on @FOXTV

Teddy Long doesn't think IYO SKY can defeat Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash

Wrestling veterans Teddy Long and Bill Apter agree that IYO SKY has no chance of winning the RAW Women's Championship tomorrow night at Backlash.

IYO arrived on the main roster alongside Bayley and Dakota in Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022. The heel faction surrounded Bianca Belair in the ring after she had successfully defended the title against Becky Lynch in front of her hometown crowd in Nashville. The Man shockingly turned babyface and Damage CTRL retreated.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter and Teddy Long claimed that SKY was not the superstar to take the championship off of Bianca Belair.

“I have to agree with Bill. Bianca is going to walk out of there still Women’s Champion. I have to say congratulations to her, man. Great looking girl, great performer in the ring, just an all-round athlete man.” [1:43 – 2:04]

The EST is the favorite to retain the RAW Women's Championship tomorrow night at the premium live event in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Belair after she battles IYO SKY at WWE Backlash.

