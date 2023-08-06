35-year-old WWE Superstar returns after 78 days at SummerSlam 

The inaugural Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal took place at the Premium Live Event this week, and it featured several returning superstars. One of them was Rick Boogs.

The 35-year-old superstar competed in his last televised match 78 days ago on the May 19 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with LA Knight to take on Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits in a tag team match, which they lost. After the bout, Knight attacked Boogs.

Rick Boogs made his in-ring return at The Biggest Party of the Summer recently. Several other stars who returned during the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal include JD McDonagh and Omos.

The remaining participants were LA Knight, AJ Styles, Apollo Crews, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Butch, Cameron Grimes, Chad Gable, Erik, Giovanni Vinci, Grayson Waller, Ivar, Karrion Kross, Ludwig Kaiser, Matt Riddle, Otis, Ridge Holland, Santos Escoba, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa.

The Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal was won by The Megastar, who last eliminated former WWE Champion Sheamus. Rick Boogs was sidelined with an injury for nine months, as he tore his quads during his and Nakamura's tag team match against The Usos at WrestleMania 38.

Who would you like to see Rick Boogs face next? Sound off in the comments below!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here