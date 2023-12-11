36-year-old former WWE Superstar teases return at Royal Rumble 2024 after two years

The 2024 Royal Rumble has the makings to become an all-timer because some heavyweight WWE names are likely to be featured on the card. Additionally, several fascinating stories are being cooked up heading into the annual event.

The Rumble match itself is best known for its surprises. After wrestling for WWE between 2011 and 2016, Ariane Andrew, better known by her ring name Cameron, was released by the company.

She made a one-off appearance for WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. While speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Andrew was asked whether she has thought about a similar move for next year's show:

"The door is always open," she stated, but also noted her busy schedule. "Right now I'm very focused on PTW [Pound Town Wrestling]. As of now, our next show is on February 8th. It's a lot of work running a whole d*mn company especially in the caliber of sports-entertainment. So, oh you know, if the opportunity is there though ... my phone is available." [From 1:30 to 2:02]

During her full-time stint with WWE, Ariane Andrew was known for her association with Trinity Fatu, fka Naomi. The two were together dubbed The Funkadactyls, acting as valets for Brodus Clay. However, they also split to embark on singles competition sometime later.

What you need to know about former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew's wrestling promotion

On October 12, 2023, the luxury independent wrestling promotion Pound Town Wrestling hosted its debut show. Ariane Andrew took on Sonny Kiss in a one-on-one match. Reflecting on the whole process of realizing the idea of starting her own company, Andrew said:

“Long story short, it was a small little idea that I had that became something way bigger than I expected. Pretty much the whole process of even wanting to do PTW was to bring something different to the independent circuit. A lot of times I feel like it’s very spot-driven, so we’re focusing more on storylines, and bringing in local talent from California who have not been seen and heard and allowing them to be seen and heard, and just doing some very different." [H/T: PWMania]

She also noted how the plan was to bring together the wrestling scene with Hollywood to give a spectacle to the audience. Having a wrestling show at a club was something similar to what had been introduced in Japan, but it was new to the United States.

Ariane Andrew also opened up on her desire to team up with Trinity Fatu down the line. Check it out here.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.