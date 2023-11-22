36-year-old WWE star comments on his opponents' physical appearance before blockbuster match

WWE has been hosting some great matches recently, and NXT fans will soon be treated to the Iron Survivor Challenge. One of the participants for the men’s match recently commented on the physical appearance of the superstars who qualified for the clash.

NXT will be hosting the Iron Survivor Challenge for both the men and women of the brand at the upcoming Deadline event. The show will air on December 9, 2023.

Fans have already seen three men qualify for the men’s Iron Survivor Match. Dijak was the first to do so after he defeated Tyler Bate after a good contest. Trick Williams qualified by defeating Joe Coffey to become the second participant in the match. Josh Briggs made it through after defeating former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on the show's latest episode.

Following Tuesday night’s show, Dijak took to Twitter to comment on the physical appearance of the male superstars who have already qualified for the match. He noted that all three men were tall, with no highflyer qualifying for the contest as of this writing.

"This match low key tall AF," he wrote.

You can see his tweet here:

Trick, Josh, and Dijak are all over six feet and have done well. The former Retribution member returned to NXT after a lackluster run on the main roster. He is one of the bigger men in WWE who failed to get the ultimate push even after putting on some great performances.

Wes Lee will look to get his hands on Dominik Mysterio after fighting off three WWE main roster stars

Dominik Mysterio has been playing a great heel character in WWE. His next big match will see him join other members of Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series.

Dominik won the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee in July 2023 to start his first reign, effectively making him quit the brand for some time soon after. The two men are back in a rivalry, but “Dirty” Dom doesn’t want to make Lee’s life easy.

The heel has challenged Wes Lee to prove himself against three WWE main roster superstars next week before getting a shot at the North American Championship. Lee will face Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-way Match with an opportunity to face Dominik.

If Lee wins, he will get his title shot at NXT Deadline. However, the chances of that happening seem bleak, mainly because he will have to face three former WWE champions to prove himself.

