36-year-old WWE star shares promising behind the scenes news

WWE Superstar Dijak has shared an optimistic update concerning a rising talent in NXT.

Since becoming a part of the Stamford-based promotion in 2017, Dijak has solidified his position as one of the standout performers in NXT. Therefore, receiving praise from him is noteworthy, especially for a young talent like Myles Borne in this instance.

Dijak, who was recently at the WWE Performance Center, expressed that Myles Borne delivered one of the most spectacular pre-taped promos, leaving a strong impression on him.

"Yo @mylesborne_wwe cut one of the best pre-taped promos I’ve ever seen today at the PC, that sh*t was fire I instantly wanted to watch him kick someone’s a**."

WWE Superstar Dijak recently thanked Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Following an underwhelming stint on the main roster, Dijak made his return to NXT in October 2022.

He recently shared a heartfelt message commemorating the one-year anniversary of his return. Dijak expressed gratitude to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and everyone at NXT for bringing his vision to life during his current run. He affirmed that 2023 was the most fulfilling year of his career.

"It’s been one year since we officially began what has turned out to be the most fulfilling year of my entire career. I am forever grateful to @ShawnMichaels, @TripleH, and everybody in @NXT for helping us bring this vision to life. Thanks everyone, we are just getting started."

Dijak's most recent appearance in the ring was against Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground Match a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for this talented star moving forward.

