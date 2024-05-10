37-year-old star wanted the same WWE travel perks as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul

A female star wanted the same travel perks as the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Logan Paul. The star in question is Ronda Rousey.

The 37-year-old left WWE after her SummerSlam 2023 outing against Shayna Baszler. She recently published her new memoir "Our Fight," and promoted it on her social media handles.

In her autobiography, Ronda Rousey wrote that she wanted the same treatment as some top WWE stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Logan Paul. She noted that traveling with a baby with a single airplane seat was tiring for her mental and physical well-being.

"My a** is struggling, dragging a baby across the country, trying to keep her happy for hours every week in the confines of a single airplane seat, all while Brock, Roman, and even Logan f**king Paul are being chartered around for their comfort. And no one f**king cares. All just to do mediocre work. I’m physically so godd**n tired, and mentally even more godd**n tired of this fu**ing bulls**t. I’m over it." [via Our Fight]

Roman Reigns recently went on a seemingly lengthy hiatus

The Tribal Chief lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. He immediately went on a break, and there's no telling when he will return to WWE TV. In his absence, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline.

Many folks wanted to see Cody unseat Roman Reigns from his throne, including former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman. Here's what he said on the Busted Open podcast:

“I say yes, he has to. There’s a lot of people that say, ‘Wins and losses don’t matter.’ I’ve said at times, ‘It’s all about the stories. Wins and losses don’t matter.’ For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That’s a long time when you’re doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day and all those guys, they weren’t on TV every single week. So, to me, at some point, you’ve got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win.”

The majority of the WWE Universe celebrated Cody's win. He is now WWE's top guy and recently retained his title against AJ Styles at Backlash France.

