37-year-old superstar favored to be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the end of 2023

A 37-year-old superstar is favored to be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the end of the year.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The American Nightmare appeared to have The Tribal Chief beaten after connecting with two Cross Rhodes.

However, as he went for a third, Solo Sikoa hopped on the ring apron and hit Cody with the Samoan Spike. Roman followed it up with a Spear for the pinfall victory and shockingly retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

According to BetOnline, Roman Reigns is favored to still be champion at the end of this year, with his current odds standing at -115. The Rock and Cody Rhodes are tied for 2nd with +200 odds to dethrone The Tribal Chief by the end of 2023.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Roman Reigns' segment on RAW

Industry veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of last night's promo involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

Triple H kicked off the show and hyped up the crowd before introducing Roman Reigns. The crowd booed The Tribal Chief before Rhodes interrupted. Cody wanted a rematch after the controversial finish at WrestleMania, but Reigns declined.

A tag team match was then set for the main event, with Cody Rhodes teaming up with Brock Lesnar to face Reigns and Sikoa. But the main event never took place as The Beast brutally attacked Rhodes before the bell while Reigns and Sikoa walked away.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed the opening segment went on for far too long and the promotion is struggling to fill three hours every Monday night.

"This opening segment, bro, it just went on [for] so long with all these entrances, and Heyman's gotta talk to The Tribal Chief. It just went on way, way, way too long." Russo continued, "To a regular television viewer, we could've told that story in half the time. That's where a lot of people say it's always three hours is too long. I'm with you but three hours feels like six hours when they drag everything out to the maximum." [7:05 - 8:43]

Roman Reigns has had an incredible run as champion, but many fans were hoping to see something fresh following WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how WWE plans to keep fans on the edge of their seats if The Tribal Chief is still the champion at the end of the year.

