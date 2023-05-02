37-year-old SmackDown star's next public appearance amid WWE absence

WWE SmackDown has managed to secure some of the top superstars on the roster during the draft. After losing the top prize in the women's division before taking a hiatus to spend time with her husband, Charlotte Flair, as revealed on TV over draft week, will remain on the blue brand.

PWInsider reported Flair's next public appearance. The 37-year-old star will be competing at the American Cornhole League’s third Johnsonville SuperHole IV preliminary in Miami, Florida.

Charlotte Flair will be matched with ACL Pro Bret Guy to take on The Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino, Real Housewives of Miami's Marysol Patton, and food influencer FOODGOD as part of the league's annual celebrity charity tournament. The winner of this Friday's event will move on to the finals in Rock Hill, SC, this August.

The show will air live on ESPN 3 on Friday, May 5th, at 9:30 pm EST. The tournament will also be broadcast on ESPN 2 on Sunday, May 7th at 5 PM EST. Tickets for the event are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

The WWE Superstar hopes to work with her husband down the line

After working for WWE for a few years, Andrade El Idolo left the company in March 2021 and subsequently had a brief stint with All Elite Wrestling. Despite still being signed to Tony Khan's promotion, Andrade has not wrestled since September 2022.

The Queen recently spoke about her husband while doing an interview for the Daily Mail UK, expressing her desire to work with him in some capacity:

"One day, I think I will be able to get to switch it up. I'd love to be beside my husband, managing him or mixed tag. I think when the time is right, I will get to switch it up, but I think again, having such a serious role and where my career has gone, I don't know if I could change it because I've had such an incredible one." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

With Bianca Belair drafted to Friday night's show, the dream match between the current WWE RAW Women's Champion and the Queen could happen upon the latter's return.

