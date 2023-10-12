37-year-old wrestler believes Becky Lynch and two other WWE RAW stars are underappreciated

Becky Lynch rose to superstardom on WWE TV in late 2018 when, out of the blue, an inadvertent injury caused by Nia Jax got fans rallying behind her. She wound up headlining the following year's WrestleMania, and the rest was history.

One among three women to headline the Show of Shows for the first time, The Man is regarded as one of the best to ever grace the professional wrestling arena. The NXT Champion's husband, Seth Rollins, believes she doesn't get enough credit.

Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW. During a recent Q&A session on Lunch with Larry, Rollins named his wife and his contemporaries Chad Gable and Ivar, as some of the most underappreciated talents on the roster:

“On the current roster, shockingly, I think my wife [Becky Lynch] is underappreciated. And then I would go with two guys who I think are really awesome, Chad Gable and Ivar of the Viking Raiders.” [H/T: BodySlam]

While Chad Gable had his sights set on Intercontinental Champion Gunther until recently, Ivar picked up a win over former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the October 9 edition of WWE RAW. Ivar was singled out for praise by Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Check it out here.

Trish Stratus talks about her 2023 rivalry with Becky Lynch following WWE Payback

At the premium live event on September 2nd, Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus inside a Steel Cage. This marked the end of a long storyline involving the two stars and also Zoey Stark, who was introduced to the main roster in the process.

The Hall of Famer spoke about her feud with The Man on a recent edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, revealing that it was something both the women had intended to achieve for a long time:

"Becky and I, it was something we wanted to do for a while. We had talked about it. We interacted, I guess, back in, I would say maybe, 2021 when there was a Canadian tour going on, and they were stopping in Toronto. They asked me to host the events, and so Becky and I knew we'd be getting in the ring together and doing some interactions."

The positive feedback from the live crowds at the time helped put things in perspective for them. They indulged in a Twitter war later, which once again engaged the fanbase. Cut to 2023, they have two premium live events under their belts.

