38-year-old favored to leave WrestleMania 40 as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

A 38-year-old superstar is currently favored to walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cody Rhodes appeared on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown to announce his opponent for WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but came up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble once again last weekend and appeared destined to face The Tribal Chief in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. However, the RAW star decided to give his opportunity to The Rock this past Friday on SmackDown and will presumably be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship instead. Seth Rollins is the current champion and is out of action with an injury.

According to BetOnline, Roman Reigns is currently favored to defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40 to retain the title. Cody Rhodes is also favored to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

Vince Russo claims WWE RAW star is better than Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Intercontinental Champion Gunther has proven to be a better performer than Roman Reigns.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer made an interesting claim about The Head of the Table. Russo claimed Roman Reigns was one-dimensional, and Gunther has surpassed him as a performer.

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The wrestling world has voiced its displeasure about The Rock seemingly taking Cody Rhodes's spot at WrestleMania 40, but a recent report claims that the company will not be altering its plans. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Rhodes after changing the story that everyone has been waiting for him to finish.

