38-year-old former WWE star claims Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are the 'coolest parents' 

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette commented on Becky Lynch's photo with her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, on social media.

Prior to her hiatus from WWE, The Man had challenged Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship, which she won successfully. Lynch was once again successful at retaining her title against Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match. Eventually, at Night 1 of Halloween Havoc, Lynch lost her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria. Although her reign was cut short, it was more impactful than any other champion, as claimed by the fans.

Recently, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to post a quirky picture alongside her husband, Seth Rollins. Both of them looked vibrant and fashionable in their statement outfits and managed to blow the internet away once again.

"Mom and Dad @wwerollins @kingtroi", Lynch shared.

Check out Becky Lynch's Instagram post below:

Reacting to Lynch's post, former WWE commentator Renee Paquette mentioned how cool the couple looks as parents.

"Coolest parents", Renee Paquette commented.

Check out a screengrab of Renee Paquette's comment below:

Vince Russo recently showed sympathy for Becky Lynch after knowing her situation

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently showcased sympathy for Becky Lynch after knowing her situation.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo pointed out Lynch's struggle as a mother as he mentioned how much injury The Man goes through whenever she is involved in any of the bouts. He also added that after getting physically hurt, it is difficult to be around your child as a mother.

The veteran detailed:

"I really didn't read into it. I just saw a couple of headlines that she might have gotten hurt. Bro, can you imagine, like, Becky gets hurt a lot, you know? Do you know how hard it must be to be a mother and be hurt? You don't think about things like that, bro. When you're at home with your child, you care for them, you're picking them up and putting them down. And you're hurt, and you're in physical pain, gosh, that must be so awful. I can't imagine that, bro," Vince Russo said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Becky Lynch in the near future.

