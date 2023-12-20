38-year-old star admits to stealing from WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre

WWE is the pinnacle of the professional wrestling world and is still the place most of the top wrestlers aspire to be. However, many stars have shown that you don’t need to work for the biggest promotion to be one of the most talked about wrestlers. One such superstar who has achieved this is Matt Cardona, or, as he was called in WWE, Zack Ryder.

Cardona worked for the WWE for 15 years before being released by the company in 2020. He has since gone on to reinvent himself as a wrestler on the independent scenes and has won championships in multiple promotions. He has worked for companies like AEW, IMPACT, and GCW in the last three years.

During an Interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked by the host about the parallels of his run with the independent runs of current RAW stars Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. He admitted to learning a lot from the two. You can read his entire comments below.

“I definitely stole things from Drew McIntyre’s run, Cody’s run, but then I did my own thing. I hope the next guy steals from all three of us” (H/T Sporstkeeda Wrestling on X)

Matt Cardona reacts to wife Chelsea Green’s WWE title loss on RAW

The former Zack Ryder is married to a current WWE star, Chelsea Green. Green was one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Piper Niver. However, their reign ended this week on RAW after Kayden Carter and Katana Chance beat the duo to be crowned the new champions. Cardona reacted to his wife’s title loss on X.

Chelsea initially won the title with Sonya Deville, who unfortunately got injured right after. Niven replaced Deville to form the new tag team. It will be interesting to see whether the former champions get a chance to regain their titles or if the division moves on from them.

