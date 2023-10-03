38-year-old star is flirting with Rhea Ripley in front of Dominik Mysterio, and WWE fans have epic reactions to the drama

WWE fans have shared some hilarious reactions to Jey Uso flirting with Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley in front of Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last night's show showcased the furious return of the Women's World Champion and she called out her fellow Judgment Day stablemates. The Nightmare was visibly upset with Dominik Mysterio losing the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams in her absence.

She was also disappointed with Damian Priest not taking care of business on WWE RAW, as Finn Balor was injured after last week's show. The Judgment Day segment was disrupted by Main Event Jey Uso.

For weeks, there have been rumors about Jey stealing Mami from Dom Dom in a love triangle storyline. The situation was witnessed live on RAW when the former tag team champion buttered up Rhea Ripley on the microphone.

The 38-year-old star flirted with The Nightmare, stating that she is the new Tribal Chief of RAW and has more courage than Roman Reigns. Uso was head over heels in flirting with Ripley, with Dominik Mysterio standing right next to her with a frowned face.

Wrestling fans left no stone unturned to add dramatic reactions to the dish that Jey Uso served to Dirty Dom.

A fan said the 38-year-old star wants the WWE Women's World Champion.

Some fans pointed out that one-half of The Uso is one smooth talker when it comes to flirting with Ripley.

Other fans noted that the former Blooldline member taking a shot at Roman Reigns was the funniest line of the show.

Dominik Mysterio shares a video with Rhea Ripley after an ultimatum on WWE RAW

As Dom Dom lost his North American title to Trick Williams, Mami threatened the fellow Judgment Day member on this week's Red brand show.

On the upcoming episode of NXT, Dominik Mysterio will face Williams in a rematch for the North American Championship. Mami told her Latino Heat if he does not win the title on NXT's upcoming episode, he shouldn't bother coming back home.

A few moments later, Dirty Dom shared a video on his TikTok, wherein Rhea Ripley can seen kissing him in a heartfelt moment.

It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio will make Mami happy and win the NXT North American Championship again.

