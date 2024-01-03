38-year-old star to leave WWE for the first time in nearly a decade after massive loss to Seth Rollins? Fans think it's happening!

Seth Rollins has thrived in WWE ever since his debut. In recent months, he has dominated the red brand as the World Heavyweight Champion under the new regime. However, fans reacted to the possible outcome and future of a 38-year-old star following his clash against The Visionary.

Last year, Drew McIntyre turned heel for the first time in nearly four years and attacked the make-shift team of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior turned his back as he wanted to get revenge on Main Event Jey and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins was able to successfully defend the gold against Drew McIntyre. The fans reacted to The Scottish Warrior's cryptic post and some believe that he will be leaving the promotion in the near future.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believe McIntyre will become Galloway and the former WWE Champion will head to All Elite Wrestling. While no reports are stating that Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE, it will be interesting to see what he does next on the red brand. The last time McIntyre left the promotion was in June 2014.

Drew McIntyre will be the "focal point" on WWE RAW, according to wrestling veteran

Drew McIntyre's heel turn took a while to brew, as he slowly built up resentment for the babyfaces on the red brand before turning on them.

However, Konnan believes there's more than meets the eyes for The Scottish Warrior on WWE RAW. Speaking on Keepin It 100, the wrestling veteran believes Drew McIntyre will be the focal point of the red brand going forward.

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre] I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looks super lame, corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still... Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come." (From 1:55 to 2:37)

Konnan spoke highly of the former WWE Champion. Unfortunately, McIntyre was unable to defeat Seth Rollins and also stopped a potential cash-in from Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio on the most recent episode of the Monday night show.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will leave the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.