38-year-old star tells Mojo Rawley he will never wrestle him again

A top star has made it clear that he will never wrestle Mojo Rawley again.

Matt Cardona and Mojo were tag team partners on WWE TV back in the day. The duo worked together as The Hype Bros during 2015-18.

Mojo recently put up a tweet stating that he was undefeated against Matt Cardona on WWE TV. Cardona responded to the tweet soon after and told Mojo that he would remain undefeated as the duo would never wrestle against each other.

Matt Cardona's honest thoughts on working with Mojo Rawley

Last year, Cardona appeared on the Off Her Chops podcast and opened up about his stint with Rawley on WWE TV. Cardona didn't mince his words while sharing his thoughts on the same. As per the former WWE Superstar, the entire fiasco sucked.

"It sucked... At first, it was an opportunity and I took it as an opportunity, went to NXT, alright, let's f***ing go. Me and Mojo, we both f***ing tried... We were told we were going to be down in NXT for a couple of months and they called Mojo up, but that never happened. So I was doing the WWE schedule, the NXT schedule, then I ended up winning the IC Title at WrestleMania, I'm like, 'Oh good, thank God.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cardona also stated that he doesn't have any animosity towards Mojo Rawley. Cardona was let go by WWE almost four years ago, along with several other major stars. He has since done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene and is now called 'The Indy God.'

Mojo Rawley has stayed away from pro-wrestling since his WWE release. His last match was a losing effort against Chad Gable in 2020.

