38-year-old top WWE Superstar eliminating Cody Rhodes from the Royal Rumble match to start new feud would be a good idea, believes legend

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently suggested that Drew McIntyre could eliminate Cody Rhodes from the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match to start a new feud.

Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa. He recently declared himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble bout. Meanwhile, he is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW.

While discussing the Stamford-based company having several top stars heading into WrestleMania 40, Nash addressed Rhodes' position. He suggested McIntyre could eliminate The American Nightmare from the Royal Rumble. The two would then start feuding as the 38-year-old would accuse The Scottish Warrior of taking his dream of becoming WWE Champion away again.

"You gotta hook him up with Drew. You know, the Rumble is such a great thing because everybody knows the winner that, the guy that wins the Rumble is gonna wrestle Roman. So, if Drew f***ing eliminates Cody, and then it's down to four, then f***ing that's huge. It's like, you know, then it's that in itself is an angle. Like, 'You motherf***er man, you took my dream away from me again. I'm not gonna...' because that's the whole thing. It's the babyface always gonna be the babyface's in the chase. He's just being blindsided right now by somebody that's not worthy to be blindsiding his push," he said. [1:19:21 - 1:20:19]

Roman Reigns should lose his title to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, suggests veteran

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan discussed the company's potential plan for a future feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Morgan liked his co-host Raj Giri's suggestion that Reigns lose his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania while Punk beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief could then chase Punk's gold.

"Here you go. I like it. Book it. I do [like it] but is WWE gonna be able to get to the finish line with Roman and all his days of being world champion? They put three years into it now, right? They better pull the trigger on that thing," Morgan said.

