38-year-old WWE star warns CM Punk ahead of WrestleMania XL

CM Punk's jaw-dropping WWE comeback, unfortunately, came to a screeching halt owing to a tricep injury he picked up during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January. Drew McIntyre has taken responsibility for Punk's injury and seems very proud of this achievement.

While the Straight Edge Superstar is unable to compete this weekend, he will be a special guest commentator at The Showcase of the Immortals and will be present ring-side during McIntyre's title match with Seth Rollins.

The Scottish Warrior meanwhile is looking to win the World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All against Rollins. Ahead of the show, he took the opportunity to call Punk a hypocrite during the WWE World panel. He accused The Second City Saint of trying to jump the line and headline the Show of Shows.

"I care about what he [CM Punk] does to me personally, how it hurts me, which in turn hurts my family. If he thought he was just going to leap frog everybody, jump right in to the main event of WrestleMania, win the Royal Rumble and take that spot - something he used to actively say, someone's going to come back to the company, be part-time, and take the spot from one of the boys," McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre then claimed that CM Punk is made of "real glass," so if the latter manages to recuperate and get back in the ring, he will break him again.

"Unfortunately, if he is ever able to get back in the ring, ever get cleared again, because the guy is made of glass, real glass, I will break him again," added McIntyre.

Punk admitted that the original plan for WrestleMania XL was for him to main event opposite Seth Rollins. His injury proved to be a silver lining for the Scotsman, who now gets another crack to dethrone The Visionary.

The upcoming WWE title match may be Drew McIntyre's last shot

Seth Rollins has managed to put away Drew McIntyre twice since November 2023. The two met at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and left it all in the ring before Rollins scored the decisive pinfall victory.

The two then ran it back on RAW: Day One in a match that saw several outside interferences. When McIntyre seemed close to winning the bout, Damian Priest's attempted Money in the Bank cash-in played a crucial role in Seth Rollins narrowly escaping defeat.

Check out WWE's Instagram post highlighting their rivalry below:

"Will @dmcintyrewwe FINALLY get his moment? Or will @wwerollins walk away from #WrestleMania XL still the World Heavyweight Champion?"

Considering CM Punk will be at ringside for the match, and Damian Priest lurking in the background with his Money in the Bank briefcase, it is anybody's guess what the outcome of the World Heavyweight Championship match will be. McIntyre has to make the most of this opportunity as it may be his last one against The Visionary.

