4-time WWE champion flips off fans after potential farewell match

WWE hosted a solid show on Tuesday night, and many big names likely competed in their final NXT matches. A four-time champion likely competed in his final match for the brand but seemed to have no regard for fans’ appreciation for him.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams headlined NXT this Tuesday night. The two men competed in a Steel Cage match in what looked like the final match in their current rivalry.

Despite having an NXT Championship match earlier that night, the two men stole the show with an incredible performance. Trick came out on top in the contest after pinning Hayes once again.

The live crowd at the Performance Center showed their appreciation by chanting “Thank you, Melo” as Carmelo Hayes remained in the ring after the cameras stopped rolling. Instead of soaking in the appreciation, Carmelo stayed true to his heel character and flipped the fans off with inappropriate hand gestures.

It looks like Carmelo Hayes will remain a heel for some time as he prepares for a main roster move. He will likely be the biggest fish from NXT, and he will land on either RAW or SmackDown after the WWE Draft.

Carmelo Hayes is no stranger to the WWE main roster

Carmelo Hayes has impacted NXT with several big wins during his career. He is a one-time NXT Champion, two-time North American Champion, and the final Cruiserweight Champion of the company.

Hayes has competed on RAW and SmackDown in the past, appearing on both in late 2023 and early 2024. The company tested him out in some important matches, and he looked more than ready to make the transition.

WWE also pushed him in the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he lasted nearly 17 minutes and eliminated Grayson Waller. He has the fans behind him, and it will be interesting to see which brand will snap up Melo during the upcoming WWE Draft.

