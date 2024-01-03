40-year-old former WWE Superstar heaps praise on R-Truth, calls him her 'favorite'

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently heaped praise on R-Truth's current character on social media.

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, themed Day 1, R-Truth appeared on The Miz's show, Miz TV, as he claimed that he was a member of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh came out soon and confronted The Miz and R-Truth, calling the latter 'cr*p.' Eventually, a match was scheduled with The Miz and R-Truth reuniting to form the Awesome Truth and to take on Dirty Dom and JD McDonagh. The match came to an end when The A-Lister hit McDonagh with the Skull-Crushing Finale, thus picking up the win.

Taking to her Instagram story, Summer Rae uploaded a clip of her TV screen, where R-Truth was seen having an interaction with The Miz on RAW: Day 1. She took no time to praise the WWE legend, as she mentioned how hilarious the latter was.

"@ronkillings1 is one of my favorite people & characters in wrestling. He's so da*n good at what he does," Summer Rae shared.

Check out a screengrab of Summer Rae's Instagram story below:

Ryback shared his honest opinion on WWE Superstar R-Truth's future

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently shared his thoughts on R-Truth's future and his character inside the ring.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ryback TV, he mentioned that R-Truth always delivers whatever role he is asked to play on-screen.

Ryback further stated that considering his vast array of skills, Truth is considered one of the favorite stars of the industry, including Vince McMahon's.

"No matter what role he's been asked to play as a physical actor/professional wrestler, he has hit home runs time and time again. Whether it's being the WWE 24/7 Champion, doing impromptu promos, or headlining pay-per-views against The Rock and John Cena. The guy is liked by everyone, from wrestlers, office personnel, and he's even one of Vince McMahon's personal favorites," Ryback said. [0:16 – 0:38]

It would be quite exciting to see what twists R-Truth brings to The Judgment Day in the near future.

