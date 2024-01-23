41-year-old top WWE star ending Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign after injury would be a mistake, says Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Damian Priest is not ready to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Priest has been one of the fastest-rising stars since joining the main roster. While he is now one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, alongside his Judgment Day partner Finn Balor, the 41-year-old is also a former United States Champion. Last July, The Punisher won the Money in the Bank ladder match to earn himself a guaranteed title shot. Over the past few months, he attempted to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins multiple times but failed.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed whether Priest should cash in on an injured Rollins. The wrestling veteran claimed The Judgment Day member was not ready for the role yet.

"Priest doesn't need it. It's gonna convolute things and he more importantly, Raj ain't wrong, like he's improved immensely. He's one of the better acts to watch on the show. But if you notice, they took this new dimension with R-Truth right now that's giving his character another layer to it and it's important that they finish that layer wherever they're going with it. I'll argue more important than putting the title on him when he's not ready because it's gonna be short-term. Like Raj said, he's not ready to hold on to that title yet," he said. [14:57 - 15:26]

The former superstar added:

"[You look at the top pieces you're kinda shifting around, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, The Rock.] AJ, LA Knight. [Damian Priest just isn't in that piece yet.] He's getting there but they need to get them there. They need to get him there and stop playing grab a** and get him there already." [15:37 - 16:01]

Damian Priest lost to Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Over the past few weeks, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest feuded on Monday Night RAW. While The Scottish Warrior prevented The Judgment Day member from cashing in his contract on multiple occasions, the latter seemingly cost McIntyre a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Last night, McIntyre and Priest squared off in the main event of RAW. The match ended in victory for The Scottish Warrior after interference from R-Truth.

Despite his defeat against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest is considered one of RAW's top superstars.

Do you think Priest is ready to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.