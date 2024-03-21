42-year-old ex-WWE star shows support for Ronda Rousey following bold remarks against Vince McMahon

Ronda Rousey has been the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe after she fired massive shots at Vince McMahon in her upcoming biography. A former star recently showed support towards The Baddest Woman on the Planet amidst the online criticism.

Ryback has had his fair share of time in the spotlight under the Stamford-based promotion when Vince McMahon was behind the chair and pushed him as a major star. However, The Big Guy has been vocal about the unjust practices of the promotion following his exit from WWE, which happened almost eight years ago.

Recently, Ronda Rousey spoke about Vince McMahon and fired shots at the former Chairman of WWE in her latest biography. Today, The Big Guy tweeted about the whole situation and supported the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion for speaking out. Check it out:

"Ronda Rousey Rules. I love when others have the courage to tell the truth in a business full of people scared to. F**k the brainwashed marks that worship the Evil Empire. #Hungry"

5-time champion would like to see Ronda Rousey return to WWE

A few years ago, The Baddest Woman on the Planet made an earth-shattering return for a second run at the Stamford-based promotion. She quickly rose to the top of the card following a long hiatus and won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair.

However, Triple H's regime failed to completely utilize the star as her star power and presence dwindled due to poor booking. Nevertheless, she put over Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match at the Biggest Party of the Summer before leaving the promotion.

During a conversation with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Shayna Baszler was asked about Ronda Rousey ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. The former 4-time Women's Tag Team Champion said she would be open to seeing her return and would potentially mend fences with her former best friend.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet hasn't given up on wrestling as she was seen working on the independent circuit and appeared on ROH following her exit from the Stamford-based company.

