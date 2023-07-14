42-year-old former WWE Champion comments on Dominik Mysterio having major heat; praises multiple stars including Roman Reigns

Dominik Mysterio has created a place for himself in WWE over the last year. Ever since he joined the Judgment Day, the star has been innovating himself, and it's attracted the right kind of attention as a heel. Veteran superstar The Miz commented on the major heat Dominik has with the WWE crowd, as well as praising multiple other stars for doing so well at this time.

Dominik has become a name that everyone recognizes now. As a heel, he has become one of the most hated stars in the company, getting booed every time he even tries to speak.

The Miz made an appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co), where he spoke about multiple WWE Superstars. He praised Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, saying that they were doing a great job where they were.

"I think Cody Rhodes has been doing an incredible job. Roman Reigns, his storyline with The Bloodline has been impeccable. Seth Rollins, every time he walks out the fans are singing his praise."

He then moved on to Dominik Mysterio, mentioning how two years back, everyone was doubting whether he would make it in the business himself. But now, the major heat he had with the crowd was perfect as a heel.

"Dominik Mysterio, who, maybe two years ago, people were thinking he's not gonna get it. We're not sure. Now he is the most over heel in professional wrestling and it is fun to watch. He's a person who is a student of the game even though he's a child from obviously the legendary Rey Mysterio. You look at Dominik and what he's doing right now, it's impeccable. He can't even get a word out. That's how much heat he has."

The Miz says that watching Dominik Mysterio and the other WWE stars motivates him

Answering a previous question about whether he was slowing down or not, The Miz explained that he was motivated by watching the work the other stars were putting in and he was not slowing down.

"So it is fun to watch. It motivates me and no, I'm not slowing down. I mean, hell, right now, I'm promoting WWE at the American Century Championship playing golf all weekend for Peacock. So I'm nonstop. I always prided myself on being a hard worker and dedicated and that's what I'll continue to do."

The Miz is currently in a feud with Tommaso Ciampa. It will be interesting to see how that continues.

What do you think of the heat that Dominik Mysterio has in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes