43-year-old former WWE star is coming out of retirement next week after five-year in-ring absence

Former WWE Superstars often return to the ring several years after retiring. On September 30, Paul Burchill will become the latest wrestler to step back through the ropes when he faces WWE legend Gangrel.

Burchill worked for WWE between 2005 and 2010. The Englishman is arguably best remembered for his alliance and rivalry with William Regal. The 43-year-old later reinvented himself as The Ripper, a character based on the serial killer Jack the Ripper.

In a video released on Developmentally Speaking, Burchill spoke about his return match at Big Time Wrestling's The Great Fall Bash 2 event:

"While I've got England in my mind, I'll do a little word association just to illustrate the depth between you and me. Gangrel, when it comes to England, you're Elton John. Me? I'm Jack the Ripper. 30th of September, Shoemaker Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. The Vampire Warrior versus The Ripper." [0:32 – 0:54]

Burchill has not wrestled since October 10, 2018, when he competed in a 10-man tag team match at OVW's 1,000th weekly show.

Paul Burchill's previous meeting with WWE legend Gangrel

On February 21, 2004, Gangrel beat Paul Burchill at an untelevised All Star Wrestling show in Brighton, England.

Almost two decades on, Burchill warned Gangrel that only one of them will be bleeding by the time their match is over:

"The only blood is gonna be your blood on my hands. And there's two things you can do about it: that's nothing and like it." [0:54 – 1:06]

While Burchill has not been in the ring since 2018, Gangrel still wrestles regularly. Earlier this week, the 54-year-old tipped MLW's Jacob Fatu to become as good as Roman Reigns one day.

