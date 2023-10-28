44-year-old star loses for the first time in 999 days on WWE SmackDown 

The Street Profits defeated the LWO duo of Carlito and Santos Escobar during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. This was Carlito's first defeat in WWE since The Royal Rumble 2021.

The two factions have been at loggerheads for some time now. In the aftermath of last week's bout between Escobar and Montez Ford, the Profits assaulted the LWO man with a 2-on-1 attack. Carlito made his way out with steel chairs to save the day. Hence, the match between the duo was made official for this week's show.

The bout began with back and forth action, and it was Carlito and Escobar, who were able to take control early on. However, the tables turned when LWO's leader, Rey Mysterio was shown being attacked backstage by Logan Paul during the match. This caused a distraction as Carlito left the ring to go back and help Mysterio. The Street Profits took advantage of the situation as they hit Escobar with the Revelation to secure an important win.

It will be interesting to see how the situation between the two groups evolves in the coming weeks.

