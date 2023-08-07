44-year-old WWE legend could soon make massive return and cause major title change, according to fans 

If reactions to a recent Twitter post are anything to go by, Santos Escobar could be helped by Carlito to defeat Austin Theory for the US Title on WWE SmackDown.

Theory was among the few main roster champions who didn't defend his title at SummerSlam 2023. However, he did feature in the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal, in which he had a sub-par showing as Escobar eliminated him mid-way through the match. The LWO member was then soon thrown over the top rope by Karrion Kross.

The two are now gearing up for a match on this week's SmackDown, where Santos Escobar would hope to dethrone Austin Theory. The 39-year-old earned the title shot after winning the US Championship Invitational tournament finals on the July 28 episode of the Friday Night show.

A recent Twitter post quizzed fans about their take on who would walk out of SmackDown with the US Title around his waist. A majority of fans seem to favor Santos Escobar, citing how disappointing Theory's reign has been so far.

A few fans even pointed out that the match could feature Escobar being helped by WWE legend Carlito, who is rumored to have signed with the global juggernaut.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Gavin @gavinwainio @reigns_era Santos with the help of Carlito

Jordyn Mack @JordynMack3 @reigns_era Santos wins and Carlito comes out to celebrate with him

S. A. Ramsey @QuixQuazQuan @reigns_era Santos is my vote. Theory is stale. I don’t think it’s his fault. Just a miss in the booking and some bad creative.



Can’t win ‘em all, you gotta let dead things die.

KINGRAPHICS12 @markwil0105 @reigns_era I'm going with santos to win this match.

☠️💀JC2000💀☠️ @JC_CHILL_ @reigns_era Please let santos win! Tired of theory as the champ

Dutch Mantell has not been impressed with Austin Theory's work on WWE SmackDown

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell didn't mince any words about his displeasure with Austin Theory's work on SmackDown.

The wrestling legend believes the US Champion was falling short in certain aspects and that WWE needs to identify and rectify them before it's too late.

"He's missing the mark somewhere. He's not landing and I can't quite pinpoint it either. There's just something missing and they gotta start looking for it. So let's hope they find it. They gave him a little bit of a change, five-six weeks ago. He came out, he changed his appearance and his outlook. He sitting there and he's idling. He's not raising the edge and he's not doing anything. He's just sitting there. We'll see what they do, that's up to them. I don't know what to do with him."

It remains to be seen if WWE chooses to stick with Austin Theory or takes the title off his waist to let him build his character before putting him back in the spotlight.

Do you think Santos Escobar could dethrone Austin Theory for the US Title on SmackDown this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here