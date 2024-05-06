45-year-old WWE star looks to ruffle Drew McIntyre's feathers ahead of RAW

The angst caused by rumors of Drew McIntyre possibly jumping ship from WWE to AEW was put to rest recently when it was made official that he re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

Now with his contract situation out of the way, McIntyre's next move could possibly be stepping into the ring with CM Punk. This, however, depends on the latter getting cleared to compete. But that does not stop the company from using both men consistently on their weekly programming.

McIntyre and Punk worked a fantastic promo last week on RAW, in which the Straight Edge Superstar tricked his rival by appearing first from the balcony of a suite higher up in the arena. When the Scotsman finally made his way up there, Punk was at ringside ready to address the fans.

Drew's reaction to these mind games was exceptionally noteworthy. Ahead of Monday night RAW, the 45-year-old veteran looked to further ruffle The Scottish Warrior's feathers by sharing a meme of him, resembling an animated character looking grumpy, on his Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram Story

The King of the Ring tournament will commence on this week's episode of the red brand. McIntyre had already declared his entry, and he will be facing Judgment Day star Finn Bálor in the first round.

CM Punk has already cost The Scottish Psychopath the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, and even a number-one contender's match to Jey Uso last month. Will Bálor get some assistance from the former WWE Champion to advance in the tournament?

Drew McIntyre slams 41-year-old WWE star's match at Backlash France

Aside from CM Punk, perhaps Main Event Jey Uso and Damian Priest are the two men in WWE Drew McIntyre is most furious with.

Holding a grudge for what happened nearly two years ago at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, among numerous other instances where Jey sided with The Bloodline, McIntyre wants to destroy him. As for Priest, he is the one who brought Drew's title-win celebration to a screeching halt at The Grandest Stage of Them All last month.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) following the WWE World Heavyweight Championship contest between Priest and Uso at Backlash France, the Scotsman called out the two stars.

The WWE Superstar was especially not happy with how Priest retained the world title at a major premium live event, as he received massive assistance from his Judgment Day stablemates. A frustrated McIntyre blasted everything from the wrestlers involved to the theatrics.

"BS Champ. BS Number One contender. BS Tactics. BS Finish. BS Theatrics," wrote Drew McIntyre.

A few days ago, McIntyre took to Instagram to disclose that he trusts Triple H to lead the "evolution" of WWE, in the process clearing any doubts about his status with the Stamford-based company.

Do you expect Drew McIntyre to clash with CM Punk next or challenge the World Heavyweight Champion?