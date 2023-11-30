46-year-old star says "something happened" between CM Punk and him that he will reveal on Friday

A former WWE Superstar will soon reveal an interesting never-before-heard story involving CM Punk, who recently made his big return.

Maven recently held a live stream on his official YouTube channel. The former WWE Superstar spoke in brief about Punk's recent return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Maven stated that he will be revealing a never-before-heard story about CM Punk in his next video, which is scheduled to go live this Friday. The 47-year-old will be talking about something that happened between the two during the match that Punk had with him before he was signed to a WWE contract.

"There's an interesting video coming out this Friday about the match I had with Punk before he was signed. It's not even really as much rating his match as it is. Something happened that I guarantee you, you guys don't know about. I don't even think Punk knows about it." [5:18-5:36]

CM Punk's return to RAW led to massive rating numbers

Punk made his return to WWE at last week's Survivor Series: WarGames event. He also made his first appearance on RAW in nine years earlier this week. The Second City Saint's appearance generated massive ratings with a 29% increase in numbers.

Punk's return didn't sit well with Seth Rollins. The two stars aren't fond of each other in real life and have taken shots at each other on multiple occasions in the past. Rollins later made it clear that he didn't want to waste his breath talking about Punk.

The latter also seemingly took a shot at The Visionary during his RAW promo, stating that people are afraid that The Best In The World is back in WWE. He also said that he's back in WWE to make money and not friends.

