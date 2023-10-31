5-time champion is "ready" to win Royal Rumble next year, according to WWE fans

The latest edition of RAW saw Sami Zayn cut an intense promo in the show's opening segment, and several in the WWE Universe believe he can win the Men's Royal Rumble match next year.

Zayn recently kickstarted his singles run on the red brand after Kevin Owens was moved to SmackDown. He has since been working on proving himself as world championship material.

Fans were impressed with Sami Zayn when he interrupted The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh to issue a warning. He said he had fought people in power all his life and promised to continue to be at war with the heel faction until it ended.

"My entire life, my entire career, I have fought people like The Judgment Day. People who think like The Judgment Day, people who think that all that matters is power. And as long as you are chasing power, you can do whatever you want, you can be as ruthless as you want, as cutthroat as you want, you could rule with an iron fist, you could oppress whoever, whenever, as long as it is in the name of power," said Zayn in his passionate promo on RAW.

The five-time champion's promo and the subsequent booking on RAW hugely impressed the WWE Universe, with many adding him to their list of top favorites to win the Royal Rumble match. Several noted he deserved to win the prestigious 30-man bout to earn a massive World Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Sami Zayn potentially winning the Royal Rumble match next year:

Zayn competed in the RAW main event later in the night, where he locked horns with Damian Priest and pushed Senor Money in the Bank to his limits. However, the match ended in no contest after Jey Uso entered the ring and hit The Judgment Day member with a Superkick.

Sami Zayn booked for a match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Sami Zayn is one of the top babyfaces on RAW who has been involved in a long-drawn battle with The Judgment Day on the red brand. Earlier today, the promotion revealed the updated match card for Crown Jewel, where Zayn is booked to compete in a singles match with an associate of the Rhea Ripley-led faction.

Zayn will lock horns with JD McDonagh in the Crown Jewel kick-off show. He wrestled at the last event, Night of Champions, in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. The show saw The Master Strategist and Kevin Owens successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event.

