54-year-old WWE veteran compares Ric Flair to the "Energizer Bunny"

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James has shared his thoughts on Ric Flair going to AEW.

The Nature Boy made his debut for the promotion on Dynamite last week, where he was revealed as Tony Khan's gift to Sting. It has been reported that he'll be appearing on the show regularly until March next year. The 16-time world champion and The Icon have a history together, and they'll be working together once again after many years.

Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know! podcast, Road Dogg commented on Ric Flair going to AEW by comparing him to the Energizer Bunny, as he keeps going and going.

"He just keeps on going, like the Energizer Bunny and I don't know what's gonna happen there. We'll see. Maybe it's a one-off," said Road Dogg. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell comments on a possible Ric Flair match in AEW

The Nature Boy competed in his final match last year, which he won. Meanwhile, 'The Icon' Sting's last bout will take place at AEW Revolution.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he isn't excited to see either of them wrestle, especially Ric Flair.

"But am I excited about seeing Sting's last match? No I am not. Am I excited to see a last match with Ric? Not no. But hell no. Can you imagine that match? The last match Flair had, I think, I thought he was dying. I thought he was dying there in the ring. And some of the people with him in the ring in that match thought he was having a legitimate heart attack. He said, 'Oh he faked the heart attack to slow things down.' Ric, get the F out of here... It's an insult to the promoter," said Mantell.

Ric Flair and Sting are two of the greatest to have ever done it, and they'll always be remembered as legends.

