55-year-old former WWE Superstar returning after 23 years of absence to join The Judgment Day must happen, claims legend

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi suggested that a 55-year-old former superstar should return after 23 years of absence to join The Judgment Day. That would be Gangrel.

Gangrel had multiple runs in the Stamford-based company, during which he adopted a vampire gimmick. The former leader of The Brood's final stint in the Stamford-based promotion lasted for nearly three years between 1998 and 2001 following which he was released from his contract.

Since then, the 55-year-old has worked on the independent circuit. He also made a few sporadic appearances in AEW and WWE. While speaking on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, Rikishi suggested that Gangrel should return to the Stamford-based promotion to join The Judgment Day, comparing him to Paul Heyman of The Bloodline.

"You know what? I feel like something is missing though. You know what? It just feels like factions are the go-to nowadays with WWE, right? And, you know, it just when I seen the group, the missing puzzle to me, because she [Rhea Ripley] looks that gothic, you know, black lipstick, her eyes are just, you know, all black makeup, it just looks evil but se*y evil, right?" Rikishi said. [17:24 - 17:52]

The WWE Hall of Famer went on:

"I think and I feel the person that could add on to that faction would be the OG, the guy himself, the Uso himself, The Vampire Warrior Gangrel. Can you see that? Man! You see the old David come out boy! I mean The Bloodline's got the Wiseman." [17:53 - 18:19]

Seeing if Gangrel takes the advice of The Samoan Stinker and indeed returns to the Stamford-based promotion will be interesting.

What happened between The Judgment Day members on WWE SmackDown?

The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio surprisingly appeared on SmackDown last week to distract his father, Rey Mysterio, costing him his match against Santos Escobar. On RAW, the former NXT North American Champion apologized to Rhea Ripley for not informing her of his plan beforehand. Mami accepted his apology and told him that "communication is key," asking Dirty Dom to keep her updated with his plans.

Nevertheless, Dominik made another surprise appearance on the latest episode of the blue brand to join Legado Del Fantasma in the ring. The group then got confronted by the Latino World Order before Rey Mysterio challenged his son and Escobar to a tag team match against him and Dragon Lee at WrestleMania XL.

In a backstage segment, Ripley appeared unhappy with Dominik's actions. Dirty Dom again apologized to Mami. However, there seemed to be some tension within The Judgment Day. It would be interesting to see whether Dominik's latest decision would affect his on-screen relationship with the reigning Women's World Champion.

