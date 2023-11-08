58-time champion absent for 1 year reacts to massive debut on WWE show

A former 58-time WWE champion, R-Truth, has reacted to the Alpha Academy debuting a new dance backstage on Monday Night RAW.

The wrestling veteran has been sidelined with an injury for over a year now. He was last seen on the November 1 episode of NXT, where he competed in a match against Grayson Waller. The latter won the bout via the referee's decision, as his opponent was unable to continue.

WWE shared a hilarious clip of the Alpha Academy and its new member Akira Tozawa doing a dance backstage on Twitter. R-Truth commented on the tweet with a few raising hands and fire emojis, which clearly means that he enjoyed the skit.

You can check out R-Truth's tweet below:

Chad Gable wants to be the one to dethrone Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther has been on a dominant run as the Intercontinental Champion, a title he has held longer than anybody else in WWE's history. Chad Gable came close to defeating him for the coveted title on an episode of RAW, but unfortunately, he failed.

However, the Alpha Academy member is not done yet. In a backstage interview, Gable swore that he would take the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther.

"So you have my word, I swear to you, I swear to everybody, on myself and my career, that’s not the end. I’m taking the Intercontinental Championship. I want him to keep it as long as it freaki*g takes for me to get a rematch, because I’m coming back for it, and I swear to god, I’m winning that championship," Gable said.

Many fans are interested in seeing another match between Chad Gable and Gunther for the Intercontinental Title. If the two stars meet again in the ring, Gable could finally win the match and the title to fulfill his promise.

