58-year-old WWE legend could finally return after emotional moment with Bray Wyatt, according to fans on John Cena's recent post

The wrestling world is on the edge of its seats after multi-time world champion John Cena teased a WWE legend's appearance on tonight's NXT episode.

The name in question is The Undertaker, whose last appearance on TV was in January 2023 during Monday Night RAW's 30th Anniversary. The 58-year-old legend came in his 'American Badass' look and confronted LA Knight. The Phenom also had a significant "passing-the-torch"-like moment with the late Bray Wyatt.

There have been rumors all week long about The Deadman making a one-off screen appearance on this week's episode of the developmental brand.

Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently moved to All Elite Wrestling, and this week's edition of AEW Dynamite will feature his debut match in the company. In a move counter to Tony Khan's company, WWE announced massive names such as Paul Heyman, John Cena, Asuka, and Cody Rhodes to appear on NXT.

The Leader of Cenation heavily teased The Undertaker's cameo via his Instagram post earlier today.

Cena posted a former gimmick of the 58-year-old legend and ignited speculation of the Hall of Famer's appearance among wrestling fans. This got fans excited.

Reacting to Cena's Instagram post, a fan said that tonight's episode of NXT will be one of the greatest.

One fan tweeted that they are excited to see what The Deadman will offer on the developmental brand if he potentially makes a return.

Some fans said John Cena and The Undertaker appearing on NXT TV can easily beat AEW Dynamite in viewership.

A user said that the potential return of the 58-year-old legend on WWE's third brand will surely give goosebumps to fans.

John Cena offered protection from young WWE star

Ahead of tonight's NXT episode, Carmelo Hayes shared concerns about The Leader of Cenation's safety.

The 16-time World Champion will be in the former NXT Champion's corner. Meanwhile, by the order of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman will be in Bron Breakker's corner during their bout.

Cena hyped his appearance on NXT via WWE Exclusive on Twitter. Hayes responded with an offer to walk side by side and save him from any potential attack in the parking lot.

It will be exciting to see huge names from the main roster and beyond pop up on WWE's thrid brand television to guide up-and-coming talents in the form of promos or storylines.

Do you think The Undertaker is coming to NXT after John Cena's tease? Sound off in the comments section below.