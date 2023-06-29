A WWE Superstar who moved to RAW during this year's Draft has still not appeared on the show, and fans have started to take notice. After 62 days, Odyssey Jones is still missing from WWE programming.

In April, Triple H announced the WWE Draft would be taking place. When it happened, on April 28 and May 1, multiple stars shifted between RAW and SmackDown. NXT stars were also involved, with quite a few being called up to the main roster in the Draft.

The NXT stars who were called up to the main roster were Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Indi Hartwell, Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, Pretty Deadly, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Cameron Grimes, Grayson Waller, Indus Sher, Odyssey Jones.

Of the stars, only Jones has yet to appear in WWE. While he appeared in a hype video for his debut, that never came, and there have been no more promos for a while. Indi Hartwell and Grayson Waller are yet to wrestle, but both stars are currently out with injuries. Even so, they have appeared in segments on-screen.

Jones has stayed off-screen, and other than the hype video, there's no indication when he will finally appear. Fans have noticed and are talking about it on Twitter.

A fan jokingly posted about him having a "generational run" on RAW.

Another fan commented that his deal was even better than Roman Reigns, who only appears on select WWE days.

It was worse when a fan did not even recognize him.

One fan called him a five-time catering champion, indicating that he just hung around the catering area instead of appearing on TV.

Meanwhile, another fan called him the new John Cena since he has not been seen.

It's not known at this time if Jones is also recovering from an injury. He was last seen wrestling in NXT just before his call-up in April.

Vince Russo was not happy with WWE star Odyssey Jones referring to himself as the "Big O"

In the hype video on RAW, Odyssey Jones referred to himself as the "Big O." Veteran Vince Russo said the name was very similar to Big E.

"Bro, why did he refer to himself as Big O? What about Big E? So now you gotta ask yourself, okay bro, is something there? I would have, never, never, call himself Big O because I immediately thought of Big E," said Vince Russo. (2:22 - 2:40)

It remains to be seen when the star will finally debut on RAW.

