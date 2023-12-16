6 ft 2 in star will betray Roman Reigns and kick him out of The Bloodline to become the next Tribal Chief, according to WWE Universe

The Bloodline storyline appears to be on its last leg after Roman Reigns announced that Solo Sikoa would take over the mantle from him as the 'next Tribal Chief.'

The Head of the Table made the crucial family decision on his return to SmackDown last night. Reigns hugged Sikoa and told him, "I love you," after naming him his successor in The Bloodline. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, snubbed Jimmy Uso, who was hoping to take over the reins from him.

While Jimmy has doubled-crossed Reigns once, The Enforcer has stood by The Head of the Table and helped him retain his throne on more than one occasion. Despite that, the WWE Universe thinks Solo Sikoa will eventually betray his leader and kick him out of The Bloodline sooner rather than later.

A wrestling fan also predicted that Reigns will return to his Big Dog character after WrestleMania 40.

Check out the reactions below:

Can Roman Reigns trust Solo Sikoa?

Bill Apter on whether Solo Sikoa will dethrone Roman Reigns

Many fans have been calling for Solo Sikoa to be the endgame for The Tribal Chief and his Undisputed Universal Championship.

However, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thinks otherwise. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran bluntly downplayed the idea and instead criticized WWE's booking of The Enforcer lately:

"No. Solo to me, and I read this somewhere people said they brought him in like the monster, and he is not the monster that they were trying to make. I don't know why I saw 'monster' written all over this guy."

Last night, SmackDown ended with AJ Styles returning to attack The Bloodline, seemingly turning heel on LA Knight. With Randy Orton already staking his claim at the Undisputed Universal title, it will be interesting to see who will get a shot at Roman Reigns' gold at Royal Rumble on January 27.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa become the new leader of The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

