6 ft 8 in WWE Superstar wants to trade finishers with The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a figure that has long been associated with the greatest of the great in professional wrestling. A legendary figure in the world of sports entertainment, many people have tried to emulate The Phenom in the ring. Whether it was The Deadman or The American Bada**, he inspired many people with his pure talent. Now, a 6 ft 8 in WWE Superstar would like the honor of trading finishers with him.

The 6 ft 8 in superstar in question is none other than The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. A giant of a man, Strowman, physique aside, is a carbon copy of The Undertaker. His arsenal of moves includes a Chokeslam, a Clothesline, and a Big Boot, all of which The Phenom employed as well. Now, he looks to add another one of the legend's moves to his skillset, The Last Ride.

While speaking to WWE India and the Sony Sports Network, Strowman was asked which finishing move he would trade with any WWE legend. Without wasting a second, The Monster Among Men replied that he would trade finishers with The Undertaker.

You can watch the clip below:

The Last Ride was an incredible move that, more often than not, left The Undertaker's opponents looking helpless in the middle of the ring. It certainly would suit a man of Braun Strowman's size and stature. Who knows? He could even have the legend tutor him on how to execute the move perfectly.

The Undertaker shockingly has a challenger for WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker is long past his peak at 58 years old. Nearly four years have passed since Mark Calaway last competed as The Deadman against AJ Styles. Put another way, it has been a long time since he donned his wrestling uniform and entered the ring for a match.

Still, a lot of the big names in WWE would be thrilled to compete against The Phenom. In fact, Omos, who stands 7 foot 3 inches tall, has shown interest in competing against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40. That certainly would be a sight to see, and The Nigerian Giant made it clear that it would be his dream booking.

Whether or not The Deadman returns to the ring for one last match remains to be seen. However, in all honesty, it seems like a long shot. The Undertaker is well into retirement now and is enjoying life away from his macabre character.

Would you like to see The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

