60-time WWE champion sends a message to Brandi Rhodes; defends John Cena after he betrays Cody Rhodes

WWE Elimination Chamber ended on a shocking note as John Cena sided with The Rock to betray Cody Rhodes. While Brandi Rhodes was furious with The Cenation Leader's actions, R-Truth came out to his 'childhood idol's' defense as he sent a message to The American Nightmare's wife on X.

Ad

John Cena won the right to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 as he defeated five other competitors to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time champion then stunned the wrestling world as he attacked Cody after the latter refused The Rock's offer to become his champion.

Brandi Rhodes reacted to the interesting turn of events with a profanity-filled message for John Cena, saying that the latter s*cks. However, the 54-time 24/7 Champion did not agree with The American Nightmare's wife's sentiment as he stated that it was too soon to draw conclusions.

Ad

Trending

"We can’t jump to conclusions," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes now finds himself in an uphill battle as he will have to take on two of the greatest WWE Superstars in The Rock and Cena. However, The American Nightmare has overcome adversity in the past and would be determined to get revenge on the 16-time world champion. The duo is likely to face off in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback