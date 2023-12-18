63-day title reign ending on Monday Night RAW tonight, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe is convinced Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day are going to lose their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on RAW tonight.

Balor and Priest are set to defend their tag team titles against the #1 contenders Brutus and Julius, aka The Creed Brothers. The tandem earned their title shot on the November 27 episode of Monday Night RAW, where they defeated Imperium, The New Day, Indus Sher, #DIY, and Alpha Academy in a tag team turmoil.

Having made their main roster debut a few months ago, The Creed Brothers will be gearing up for the biggest match of their careers. The duo have been on a four-match winning streak, having last won against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on the December 4 episode of RAW.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been on a roll since reclaiming the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The Judgment Day members have defended the title seven times. Last week on RAW, The Judgment Day finally thrashed R-truth after he asked for JD McDonagh to be booted from the group. However, the Creed Brothers made the save, helping the fallen R-truth fend off The Judgment Day.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated match, the WWE Universe thinks Brutus and Julius Creed will dethrone Balor and Priest. A few people also entertained the idea of R-Truth costing The Judgment Day their Undisputed Tag Team titles.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day's 63-day reign could end on WWE RAW tonight!

Ex-WWE head writer slams WWE for over-pushing The Creed Brothers

Last week on RAW, The Creed Brothers came out to save Cody Rhodes after he was misted in his eyes by Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

Speaking on the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the company is shoving The Creed Brothers down people's throats:

"I'll tell you what it is. They're shoving the Creed Brothers down your throat. That's exactly what they're doing. There's been no connection to Cody Rhodes whatsoever, none. It was okay when they came out in that other match because there was a connection with The Judgment Day. [There is] no connection here, absolutely whatsoever. So this is them pushing the Creed Brothers down your throat."

Expand Tweet

Will Brutus and Julius do the unthinkable and pull off an upset victory over The Judgment Day tonight? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see The Creed Brothers become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.