7-time WWE champion makes in-ring return for company after five years

A seven-time WWE champion recently made an in-ring return for his former company after five years. He also took a shot at Dominik Mysterio the week before his return to the squared circle.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly a decade, during which he won seven titles with the promotion. He left the global juggernaut in 2011, following which he wrestled for multiple promotions around the world. He signed with TNA in 2012 and had a brief run with them. He returned to the company in 2019 for a couple of matches.

Chavo recently made his return to TNA. He wrestled in his first match for the company in five years on the last night's episode, where he teamed up with The Aztec Warriors (Laredo and Octagon Jr.) to defeat First Class (AJ Francis and KC Navarro) and Frankie Kazarian. The seven-time WWE Champion also took a shot at Dominik Mysterio on the prior TV taping, noting that the verdict is still out on Dominik because they aren't sure if he’s a Guerrero, claiming that Dirty Dom's mom did "get around" and that Eddie Guerrero was good-looking.

Chavo Guerrero was ready for a return to WWE

Chavo Guerrero came over to WWE from WCW when the latter promotion was sold to Vince McMahon. He remained a part of the company for almost a decade before departing in 2011.

A few years ago, Chavo was asked about a potential return to the global juggernaut. The former Cruiserweight Champion noted that he's open to a comeback:

"You know, I get that a lot," Chavo on a potential return to WWE. "Actually, lately, I've been getting that everytime we're talking about wrestling. In the interview I'm doing, people are like, 'Why are you not doing stuff with them? Why are you not back there? Really, you know, it's just, umm ... Ask Triple H. Let's talk."

The 54-year-old went to the independent circuit after departing the Stamford-based promotion. He continues to wrestle for different promotions around the world. He also showed up in AEW as Andrade El Idolo's 'executive consultant.'

