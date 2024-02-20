8-time WWE Tag Team Champion dethroning Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship must happen, says WCW legend

Roman Reigns has asserted his dominance over the entire WWE locker room for over 1200 days as the Universal Champion. WCW legend Kevin Sullivan has tipped an 8-time WWE Tag Team Champion to dethrone The Head of the Table.

That would be his upcoming challenger and 2024 Royal Rumble winner - Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania XL in hopes of 'finishing his story' and securing the title that eluded his late father Dusty Rhodes' career.

However, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been the biggest thorn in the side of Cody Rhodes since joining forces with The Bloodline.

On the Tuesdays With The Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on The Bloodline storyline taking a massive turn on the Road to WrestleMania 40:

“I think these guys have done such a great job with The Bloodline and every step they’ve taken has been a home run. They may have something already in place that’s gonna blow us away. There’s so many ways you could go.”

The WCW legend believes Roman Reigns has to put Cody Rhodes over this time and give fans what they have been clamoring for almost a year:

“I don’t think you can [put Roman over], I think [Cody] has to do it. I’m a firm believer in the heat but (…) one of the things I learned about heat, there comes a point where you have to appease the people. This one, he has to go over.” [H/T 411Mania]

WWE Hall of Famer backs Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

During the recent episode of the Snake Pit podcast, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts said it's time for Roman Reigns to drop his Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes:

"I definitely think he’s the future. You know, it’s time for Roman to step down. It’s been time for him to step down, and it’s just a shame the one-to-one all the good guys get f***ed. Yeah, no. It seems to me that Cody’s worked hard, very, very hard. He’s worked through injuries. He’s worked through sickness. He’s worked through it all. And then steel goes out there and performs unbelievably. And for him to get the snafu again. That’s gonna leave a nasty taste in people’s mouth.”

The American Nightmare suffered a rare loss to Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW last night, thanks to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for recreating the WrestleMania 39 ending. Will Rhodes show up on SmackDown to exact revenge on The Bloodline? Only time will tell.

