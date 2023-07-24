9-time champion and his new faction could target Roman Reigns after SummerSlam, according to WWE fans on Twitter

Roman Reigns is in a bitter personal feud against his cousin, Jey Uso. The two are set to face off in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam in what is sure to be an epic match. Should the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion retain his title, he will have a fresh target on his back.

While some WWE fans on Twitter think Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa will be next to challenge Reigns, many feel Bobby Lashley will step up to The Tribal Chief. The All Mighty has laid the groundwork for a brand new faction in recent weeks.

Backstage interactions with the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and The Street Profits have left fans excited for the future. As a result, Lashley could become a force again, with several Twitter users naming him in response to a fan tweet asking who Roman Reigns will feud with after SummerSlam.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Check out the responses for Lashley below:

CigarMan @ChefAaron26 @reigns_era Lashley with his new group feels like the only sensible route, unless they find a way to carry TBL feud the rest of the year.

Other names considered by fans besides Solo Sikoa and Bobby Lashley include Randy Orton, who is yet to return from injury, and Seth Rollins, who is currently on top of RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion. It remains to be seen if either man will face Roman Reigns in the near future.

However, for now, WWE isn't done telling the story between him and The Usos. Meanwhile, the build to Lashley's new faction continues to intrigue viewers on SmackDown.

Which WWE stars could join Bobby Lashley in his quest to take down Roman Reigns?

The All Mighty returned to SmackDown over a week ago, inviting The Street Profits to his limousine for a private discussion. This, along with his conversation with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on Friday, has the WWE Universe buzzing.

This could be great. I'm intrigued to see what these guys can do together. There is so much potential in a faction with Bobby Lashley & Street Profits.This could be great. I'm intrigued to see what these guys can do together. pic.twitter.com/Nb2VsO1kze

The four of them could join Bobby Lashley's potential mega-faction, while MVP could also be in the mix. The former manager of The Hurt Business can bring in Omos as the group's bodyguard.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will hope to be involved too. Lashley's former Hurt Business buddies are currently free agents and could appear on either RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

So, it looks like Bobby Lashley will have a complete squad ready to help him if he goes after Roman Reigns. With no Usos to help him out, The Tribal Chief may have his work cut out for him.

