"95% of casuals don't know him" - WWE fans react to potential WrestleMania 40 first-time-ever match

The WWE Universe is reacting after a big signing was rumored this week, along with an even bigger match at WrestleMania 40.

The legendary Kazuchika Okada left NJPW at the end of January. While there has been strong interest from the WWE side, the latest reports hint at Okada signing with AEW. However, speculation picked up on him arriving at the Stamford-based promotion this week, and with that came the usual social media buzz.

Fans were polled on potential debut opponents for the 36-year-old. It's worth noting that many fans want to see Okada vs. Sami Zayn as the first potential WWE program for the former.

Check out some of the fan reactions to a potential WrestleMania 40 match between Kazuchika Okada and Sami Zayn:

Okada and Zayn have never shared the ring despite their stints in NJPW, ROH, and other international promotions.

Kazuchika Okada has worked with a former WWE star

Kazuchika Okada has worked two singles matches with Bryan Danielson. The AEW star won by submission at Forbidden Door 2023, and then Okada got the win back at Wrestle Kingdom 18 last month.

Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston defeated Sami Zayn's El Generico gimmick in January 2011 at a CHIKARA event but has never worked with Okada.

Kingston also recently told Sports Illustrated he'd like another match with Danielson. He said he doesn't "like the guy," but he would love to break his other eye socket. Eddie's comments came before his match was announced for AEW Revolution.

Revolution is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Kingston will defend the AEW Continental Crown Championship against Danielson. Furthermore, if Danielson loses, he must shake Kingston's hand.

