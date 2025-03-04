"A** clown" - WWE veteran agrees with Kevin Nash's honest comments about Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins remains a polarizing figure in wrestling due to his over-the-top character in WWE. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his unfiltered opinion on The Visionary and brought up Kevin Nash's recent statements.

Seth Rollins has continued to alter his WWE gimmick in recent years and has developed a reputation for his outlandish outfits and mannerisms. Vince Russo has been a vocal critic of Rollins' presentation for a long time and, as expected, was pretty straightforward about his views on the former WWE Champion.

On the Legion of RAW after Elimination Chamber, Vince Russo bluntly called Seth Rollins an "a** clown."

"Oh my God [laughs]! The first thing I think of when you say Seth Rollins and I can't even curse, that's why I had to bite my tongue, Chris [Featherstone]. A** clown! He is an a** clown!" [From 47:30 onwards]

Kevin Nash recently also noted that he liked Seth Rollins when the WWE Superstar was being himself and not playing a character. The Hall of Famer was not a fan of Rollins' now-popular laugh.

Vince Russo shared the same sentiments as Big Daddy Cool and believed Seth Rollins often goes overboard on TV to "pop the boys" backstage. He explained:

"Kevin Nash said I like Seth Rollins when he is Seth Rollins, stop with the fake laugh, stop with the gimmick! I swear to God, CM Punk carved him up when CM Punk said you look like an idiot. People are laughing at you, bro! I think he does that to pop the boys in the back." [From 47:50 onwards]

Seth Rollins engaged in a chaotic brawl with CM Punk to open Monday Night RAW, and the bitter rivals will now face each other in a Steel Cage match on next week's episode of the red show at Madison Square Garden.

