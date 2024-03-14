A coup against Roman Reigns starting Friday on WWE SmackDown; Solo Sikoa making the first move is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette claimed The Rock could steal The Bloodline from Roman Reigns, with the coup starting next Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Although The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company to join The Bloodline multiple weeks ago, Roman Reigns remained the leader of The Bloodline. He even demanded that The Rock acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief, which the latter did. Nevertheless, many believe the Hollywood megastar could betray his cousin at WrestleMania XL.

On his Experience podcast, Cornette pointed out that The Rock always stands apart from The Bloodline in the ring, hinting at betraying The Tribal Chief. He claimed The Brahma Bull could steal the group from his cousin, suggesting the stable's members could slowly shift from standing behind Reigns to where The Brahma Bull stands, starting with Solo next Friday on SmackDown.

"He steals the group from Roman and they gravitate over to the other side. Maybe they'll do it slowly. Maybe next week, f***ing Solo will kinda start edging over a little bit. And then within the next month, Roman will look around and they're all on that side," he said. [2:21 - 2:42]

WWE Hall of Famer believes there is division within The Bloodline

Despite the handshakes and hugging between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock on SmackDown over the past few weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes there is division within The Bloodline.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The World's Strongest Man claimed The Brahma Bull is not ready to stand behind The Tribal Chief despite acknowledging him. Hence, he stands aside.

"We can sit here on this show and recognize the fact that The Rock is standing five feet away from The Bloodline. They don't even stand together. The way they look, the optics show that there's division. (...) Roman is not looking the part because I'd be dressed a lot different if I knew The Rock is gonna come dressed to the nines wrestling term. And I'd be like, 'Listen, why you standing over there? Come fall in line. The Bloodline is behind me.' And The Rock, 'Ahh, No.' The Rock is not ready to stand behind that's why he stands apart. I may not be a smart man, but I know dissenssion when I see it. And it's coming. It's coming, Denise."

The Rock is set to return to the WWE ring for the first time in eight years when he teams up with Reigns to square off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on night one of WrestleMania XL.

Do you think The Rock will lead a coup within The Bloodline? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit The Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.