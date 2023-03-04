"A generation performer!" - Wrestling world praises Dominik Mysterio for his recent gesture towards AEW star

The wrestling world has praised Dominik Mysterio for his recent gesture towards AEW star and WWE legend, Vickie Guerrero.
Mysterio recently revealed that he got permission from Vickie to emulate the legendary Eddie Guerrero in his current storyline as a member of The Judgment Day.
Reacting to his gesture, fans on Twitter spoke highly of the young WWE Superstar. Several fans claimed that Mysterio is slowly establishing his own legacy in the industry.
Mysterio initially started as a babyface in the company, teaming up with his father Rey. The father-son duo previously won the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
However, at Clash at the Castle last year, Dominik betrayed his own father and his long-term ally, Edge. He proceeded to join The Judgment Day and revitalized his character.
Dominik Mysterio opened up about getting the green light from Vickie Guerrero
Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Mysterio talked about his relationship with Vickie. He said:
"Being able to talk to Vickie, it's been little things here and there," Dominik said. "She'll reach out and be like, 'I love what you're doing.' I'll reach out to here and go, 'Hey, hopefully this is okay.'"
Mysterio continued:
"I just never want any problems with the Guerrero family. It's all love and respect at the end of the day. Even before [The Judgment Day storyline] started, I asked someone in WWE if I could reach out to Vickie and ask her, 'Is this okay?'"
In recent weeks, Mysterio has appeared on SmackDown alongside Rhea Ripley. At the same time, he also reignited his feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, tormenting him once again.
On this week's show, Dom defeated Santos Escobar in a singles match and proceeded to attack Rey once again.
