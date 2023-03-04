"A generation performer!" - Wrestling world praises Dominik Mysterio for his recent gesture towards AEW star

The wrestling world has praised Dominik Mysterio for his recent gesture towards AEW star and WWE legend, Vickie Guerrero.

Mysterio recently revealed that he got permission from Vickie to emulate the legendary Eddie Guerrero in his current storyline as a member of The Judgment Day.

Reacting to his gesture, fans on Twitter spoke highly of the young WWE Superstar. Several fans claimed that Mysterio is slowly establishing his own legacy in the industry.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter below:

WAWN - Wrestling @WAWN_Wrestling Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v5MCndKRz8 I honestly think Dom is doing brilliant work. He’s come so far the past year. twitter.com/thecovalenttv/… I honestly think Dom is doing brilliant work. He’s come so far the past year. twitter.com/thecovalenttv/…

Josh @SachmoBadChoppo twitter.com/thecovalenttv/… Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v5MCndKRz8 Ex con Dom is killing it. Love the work he is doing on his own. He is really becoming his own superstar. Love to see it. Good for him. @DomMysterio35 Ex con Dom is killing it. Love the work he is doing on his own. He is really becoming his own superstar. Love to see it. Good for him. @DomMysterio35 🫡 twitter.com/thecovalenttv/…

Darth Jay “M2S♠️” @agentzero_jay Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v5MCndKRz8 I respect that 🤙🏼 twitter.com/thecovalenttv/… I respect that 🤙🏼 twitter.com/thecovalenttv/…

R✨-fan account. @WorldOfRollins Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v5MCndKRz8 He’s actually doing a great job as well, since moving over to JD he’s been class. twitter.com/TheCovalentTV/… He’s actually doing a great job as well, since moving over to JD he’s been class. twitter.com/TheCovalentTV/…

💙 Cindy 💜♌️ @WranglerGurl356 Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v5MCndKRz8 The mutual love & respect both families have for each is awesome. Regardless of what people think of his heel character, @DomMysterio35 is truly a generation performer! twitter.com/thecovalenttv/… The mutual love & respect both families have for each is awesome. Regardless of what people think of his heel character, @DomMysterio35 is truly a generation performer! twitter.com/thecovalenttv/…

Gorilla Press🦍 @PODGorillaPress Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v5MCndKRz8 Him asking for permission from Vickie is beautiful. It shows the relationship they still hold together twitter.com/TheCovalentTV/… Him asking for permission from Vickie is beautiful. It shows the relationship they still hold together twitter.com/TheCovalentTV/…

Brett @BrettSG91 @TheCovalentTV Prison changes a man. He’s absolutely reformed - manners, decency and all. @TheCovalentTV Prison changes a man. He’s absolutely reformed - manners, decency and all. https://t.co/781lmCuH54

AquaBuddha @Aqua13uddha @TheCovalentTV I’m very certain that Eddie would have approved. @TheCovalentTV I’m very certain that Eddie would have approved.

Mysterio initially started as a babyface in the company, teaming up with his father Rey. The father-son duo previously won the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

However, at Clash at the Castle last year, Dominik betrayed his own father and his long-term ally, Edge. He proceeded to join The Judgment Day and revitalized his character.

Dominik Mysterio opened up about getting the green light from Vickie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about getting the green light from Vickie Guerrero.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Mysterio talked about his relationship with Vickie. He said:

"Being able to talk to Vickie, it's been little things here and there," Dominik said. "She'll reach out and be like, 'I love what you're doing.' I'll reach out to here and go, 'Hey, hopefully this is okay.'"

Mysterio continued:

"I just never want any problems with the Guerrero family. It's all love and respect at the end of the day. Even before [The Judgment Day storyline] started, I asked someone in WWE if I could reach out to Vickie and ask her, 'Is this okay?'"

In recent weeks, Mysterio has appeared on SmackDown alongside Rhea Ripley. At the same time, he also reignited his feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, tormenting him once again.

On this week's show, Dom defeated Santos Escobar in a singles match and proceeded to attack Rey once again.

Do you want to see Rey teach his son Dominik Mysterio a lesson at the Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes